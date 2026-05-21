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Realizan jornada para detectar cáncer de piel

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Published 2:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

Mexicali, BC (KYMA).- De acuerdo al Colegio de Dermatólogos en Mexicali, en los últimos 10 años los casos de cáncer en la piel han aumentado hasta en un 30 por ciento, precisamente uno de los factores es que hay más información y se toman más acciones para una detección. Este miércoles, en la políclinica de la UABC, se realizó una jornada de detección totalmente gratuita, donde participaron cerca de 12 especialistas, tanto de Mexicali como de San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

“Las generaciones nuevas, cada vez tienen más cuidado de la protección solar, sin embargo es un tema en las pieles blancas que siempre quieren verse bronceadas. Entonces por eso, el desarrollo de cáncer de piel en ellos puede ser uno por genética más frecuente y también la exposición solar, tan prolongada que tienen” dijo la doctora Claudia Lizarraga, actual presidenta.

Desde hace varios años esta jornada se realiza de forma anual, si bien pausaron por la pandemia finalmente fue retomada. En las primeras horas incluso un cáncer de piel, fue detectado en una paciente.

Dentro de la jornada se otorgaron gratuitamente bloqueadores solares, además de que esta unidad ofrece diversos servicios gratuitos y revisiones médicas especializadas, así como exámenes a bajo costo.

Realizan jornada para detectar cancer de piel

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