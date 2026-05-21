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Housing America Corporation y USDA Rural Development inician construcción de vivienda para familia de San Luis

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Published 2:41 pm

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – En medio de un ambiente de solidaridad y esperanza, Housing America Corporation (HAC), en colaboración con USDA Rural Development, celebró el inicio de construcción de una nueva vivienda para la señora Lidia Magaña, un proyecto que busca honrar el sueño de su hija fallecida hace casi tres años.

De acuerdo con representantes de HAC, la vivienda simboliza no solo un nuevo comienzo para la familia Magaña, sino también el cumplimiento de un anhelo que la hija de la señora Magaña deseaba ver realizado: contar con un hogar seguro y estable para sus seres queridos.

La ceremonia de colocación de la primera piedra se llevó a cabo la mañana de hoy jueves 21 de mayo en la calle San Diego, en San Luis, Arizona, con la participación de miembros de la comunidad, autoridades, contratistas y voluntarios que se unieron para respaldar el proyecto.

Uno de los aspectos más destacados de esta iniciativa fue la participación de 19 contratistas, negocios y colaboradores locales, quienes realizaron donaciones de materiales, suministros y mano de obra con un valor superior a los 30 mil dólares.

Familiares y asistentes destacaron que el proyecto se ha convertido en un ejemplo de apoyo comunitario y empatía, demostrando cómo la unión de organizaciones y ciudadanos puede transformar momentos difíciles en oportunidades de esperanza.

Representantes de HAC reiteraron su compromiso de continuar trabajando en la construcción de viviendas de calidad para familias que enfrentan situaciones difíciles, especialmente en comunidades rurales y de escasos recursos.

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Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

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