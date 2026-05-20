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Tres escuelas participan en muestra culinaria de IVROP

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Published 8:41 am

Carolina Garcia

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA) – Tres de las preparatorias de Imperial que son parte del programa de enseñanza técnica de IVROP, participaron este martes, en el concurso de habilidades de cocina que se realizó por cuarta ocasión, cada uno llevó a cerca de 10 estudiantes que están adscritos a esta disciplina.

“Nos metemos todos a un tour y estamos todos sintiendo el calor, viendo cómo es estar pegaditos, cocinando, con la presión y este evento también les da la oportunidad a la sesión antes de salirse de las clases y experimentar el mundo laboral de verdad” dijo la coordinadora de los programas de educación Adriana Hernández.

Los ganadores se hicieron acreedores a obsequios que otorgaron algunos patrocinadores:

Desafío de habilidades con cuchillo (Knife Skills Challenge)🥇 1er lugar – Calexico High School

Desafío de aperitivos (Appetizer Challenge)🥇 1er lugar – Calipatria High School

Desafío de plato fuerte (Entrée Challenge)🥇 1er lugar – Calipatria High School

Desafío de decoración de pasteles (Cake Decorating Challenge)🥇 1er lugar – Calipatria High School

🏆 Ganador general por equipo: Calipatria High School

Son 40 las disciplinas con las que cuenta IVROP y que abren la oportunidad a estudiantes a involucrarse a un mercado labora.

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Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

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