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Harvest Preparatory Academy anuncia histórica expansión educativa en San Luis

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Published 2:41 pm

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – Con gran entusiasmo y la participación de familias, estudiantes y líderes comunitarios, Harvest Preparatory Academy llevó a cabo ayer por la tarde un importante evento en el campus actual de San Luis para anunciar nuevos detalles sobre la construcción de su futuro complejo educativo en la ciudad.

Durante el evento, celebrado en la cafetería del campus Harvest Prep San Luis, la directora ejecutiva y fundadora de la institución, Deborah Ybarra, presentó oficialmente la visión y avances del proyecto que promete transformar la oferta educativa en la región.

La presentación incluyó información sobre el calendario de construcción, oportunidades de inscripción para nuevas familias y los planes de crecimiento a largo plazo del nuevo campus, considerado uno de los proyectos educativos más ambiciosos para la comunidad de San Luis.

De acuerdo con los detalles compartidos durante el evento, la primera fase del campus tendrá capacidad para aproximadamente 1,200 estudiantes.

Además, el proyecto contempla futuras expansiones que permitirán atender hasta 2,500 alumnos en los próximos años.

Actualmente, Harvest Preparatory Academy es reconocido como el único distrito escolar con calificación “A” en el condado de Yuma y ha sido nombrado como la escuela número uno en Ciencias en Arizona, gracias a sus programas STEM, logros académicos y proyectos de investigación estudiantil.

La actividad reunió a decenas de asistentes interesados en conocer de primera mano el impacto que tendrá el nuevo campus en la comunidad.

Además de la presentación oficial, los presentes pudieron convivir con personal escolar y obtener información sobre el proceso de inscripción para futuros estudiantes.

Con este anuncio, Harvest Preparatory Academy reafirma su compromiso con el crecimiento educativo y el desarrollo de nuevas oportunidades para las familias de San Luis y sus alrededores.

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