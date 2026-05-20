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Beneficiario de DACA es detenido por ICE en el Valle de Coachella

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Published 11:14 am

Juan Montesló

PALM SPRINGS, California (KUNA) — William Villa, de 26 años y residente de Palm Springs, fue detenido la semana pasada en medio de una serie de operativos del ICE en todo el Valle de Coachella.

Ahora, su familia ha alzado la voz para llamar la atención sobre su caso y, con suerte, lograr que regrese a casa.

Villa fue detenido en las inmediaciones de Ramon Road, en Palm Springs, la mañana del viernes 15 de mayo; según afirma su familia, en ese momento se dirigía a su trabajo.

Su hermana, Cristina, señala que Villa ha sido beneficiario del programa DACA durante los últimos 20 años y que se encontraba en pleno proceso de renovación del mismo.

La historia completa la tendrá esta tarde a las 6 pm solo por Telemundo 15.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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