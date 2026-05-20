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Arrestan a sospechoso de asesinato en Banning

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

La policía de Banning arrestó a dos sospechosos del asesinato de Donald Ray Miles de 21 años ocurrido el 14 de abril del 2025, así como por el intento de asesinato de otra persona que sobrevivió.

El operativo para capturar a los individuos fue en una vivienda ubicada cerca del Freeway 10 en Banning.

Ambos sospechosos eran menores de edad al momento del homicidio, y sus nombres los darán a conocer después que se presenten en la corte.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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