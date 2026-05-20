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Actualizacion: Fue declarado culpable sujeto que hirió de un balazo en la cabeza a una adolescente

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Ayer fue declarado culpable un sujeto que hirió de un balazo en la cabeza a una adolescente que viajaba en un vehículo cerca de la calle Monroe en Indio.

Después de dos días completos de deliberaciones, un jurado declaró culpable a Vicente Manuel Reyes, de 30 años, por el tiroteo ocurrido en el 2018.

Además de dos cargos de intento de asesinato, el jurado también declaró culpable al sujeto por uso de arma de fuego, pero el juez aún no ha programado la audiencia de sentencia y el individuo, permanece detenido sin derecho a fianza.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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