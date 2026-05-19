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Vandalización en Sky Construction Services de Cathedral City

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Sky Construction Services de Cathedral City informó que varios vehículos fueron gravemente vandalizados, causando daños por miles de dólares.

Según el gerente, varios equipos fueron dañados, incluyendo motoniveladoras y otros vehículos de construcción, como carapilas y trascabos.

Las ventanas fueron destruidas y los sistemas de control resultaron dañados, dejando muchas máquinas fuera de servicio.

La empresa señaló que el vandalismo ha interrumpido las operaciones y requerirá reparaciones costosas.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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