Skip to Content
News

Regresa a corte joven arrestado tras un tiroteo en Banning

KYMA
USAF / Joshua Magbanua
KYMA
By
New
Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un joven de 18 años fue arrestado tras un tiroteo que dejó a una mujer herida la madrugada del pasado 9 de mayo en el Freeway 10 en Banning.

Se trata de James Charles Pitchford, quien regresara a la corte el próximo viernes en el Centro de Justicia de Banning.

El sospechoso permanece detenido con una fianza de 2 millones de dólares.

La balacera ocurrió mientras ambos vehículos iban a 70 millas por hora, la mujer sufrió heridas que no ponen en riesgo su vida.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.