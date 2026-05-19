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Incendio de maleza en el Hwy 74

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un incendio de maleza a lo largo del Hwy 74 al este de Anza que destruyo tres acres de vegetación la tarde de ayer antes de que los bomberos lograran detener su avance.

El incendio fue reportado a la 1:40 de la tarde a pocas millas de Palm Desert y varias cuadrillas de bomberos llegaron al lugar para combatir el fuego y proteger las viviendas cercanas, con la ayuda de Helicópteros que con varias descargas de agua lograron detener el avance del fuego a las 2:30 de la tarde.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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