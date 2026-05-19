Skip to Content
News

Inauguran el puente para todo clima en la Avenida 44 de Indio

By
New
Published 5:14 pm

Juan Montesló

INDIO, California (KUNA) – La ciudad de Indio anunció que el nuevo puente All-Weather de la Avenida 44 se abrirá oficialmente hoy al tráfico de vehículos y peatones, restaurando una conexión de transporte para la comunidad tras los impactos de la tormenta tropical Hilary.

Los líderes de la ciudad afirman que el nuevo puente está diseñado como una solución a largo plazo para los recurrentes problemas de inundaciones a lo largo del canal de aguas pluviales del Valle de Coachella.

Las autoridades afirman que el puente mejorará la fluidez del tráfico para los viajeros habituales, al tiempo que ofrecerá un cruce más seguro y fiable durante eventos climáticos severos.

El proyecto, valorado en 35 millones de dólares, fue diseñado teniendo en cuenta las futuras tormentas. Los ingenieros señalan que la estructura incorpora mejoras en la protección contra inundaciones y en los sistemas de gestión de aguas pluviales, con el fin de mantener la vía abierta durante lluvias intensas e inundaciones.

El ingeniero civil principal, Donn Uyeno, comentó que el proyecto planteó diversos desafíos de ingeniería, pero que las lecciones aprendidas tras la tormenta tropical Hilary contribuyeron a definir el diseño final del puente y sus características de seguridad.

Manténgase al tanto de las noticias que Telemundo 15 tiene para usted.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.