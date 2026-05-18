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Preocupa presencia de animales en Calexico

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Published 2:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

Calexico, CA (t3).- Por cerca de 24 horas, una víbora estuvo deambulando en la zona comercial del area de Kennedy Gardens, algo que generó alerta en sus residentes, el animal se mantuvo por un tiempo prolongado en un auto servicio, sin embargo finalmente la noche del domingo fue removida por la policía de la ciudad.

De acuerdo a Javier González, comisionado de la policía y residente de la zona, es un riesgo la presencia de estos animales, los cuales no es la primera vez que aparecen además de que hay constante de transito de niños por las escuelas que lo rodean. Dijo también que las víboras aparecen por la gran cantidad de tipos que se han asentado en las areas con tierra muy cerca de la misma escuela y de la zona industrial de la ciudad.

‘No es la primera vez que vemos un animal grande en esa zona. He visto una serpiente grande una “roja”, todo eso es consecuencia de la suciedad de esa área: el Parque Industrial de Calexico. La ciudad tiene que hacer cumplir el código. De lo contrario, toda esa basura empieza a atraer otro tipo de criaturas” dijo el líder social y comisionado.

Piden la intervención incluso del area correspondiente de el Condado para que evalúe el riesgo que esto pudiera representar para los residentes.

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