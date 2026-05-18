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Incendio de vegetacion en Thermal

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Los bomberos respondieron a un incendio de vegetación en Thermal el sábado pasado.

El fuego inicio a la 7:35 de la tarde y destruyo 3 acres de matorrales por la avenida 69, cerca de la calle Fillmore. El incendio se produjo mientras las ráfagas de viento soplaban con intensidad de entre 40 y 50 millas, lo que dificulto el trabajo de los traga humo, el área fue cerrada mientras combatían la lumbre y no hubo reportes de heridos.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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