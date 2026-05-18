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Hombre en custodia tras provocar choque en Palm Desert

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un hombre se encuentra en custodia de la policía tras provocar un choque mortal en Palm Desert, después de las 8 de la mañana del sábado pasado en el área de la calle Dinah Shore y la avenida Monterey.

Las autoridades informaron que una mujer de 57 años que manejaba uno de los autos murió en el lugar.

El segundo conductor fue detenido y enfrenta varios cargos.

La causa del choque continúa bajo investigación.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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