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El distrito escolar de Gadsden evita cierre del preescolar de San Luis y mantendrá el programa mediante cuotas accesibles

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Published 2:41 pm

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – En una decisión, la Mesa Directiva del Gadsden Elementary School District #32 aprobó preservar el programa de preescolar de San Luis y evitar su cierre, mediante la transición del servicio a un modelo de colegiatura a partir del próximo ciclo escolar.

Con el nuevo esquema, las familias deberán cubrir una cuota de 140 dólares por semana, monto que, de acuerdo con autoridades del distrito, convierte al programa en una de las opciones de educación preescolar más accesibles del condado de Yuma, manteniendo al mismo tiempo estándares de calidad en la educación infantil temprana.

La medida fue tomada luego de que el gobierno federal suspendiera los recursos que anteriormente financiaban el programa.

A pesar de la pérdida de esos fondos, el distrito decidió subsidiar temporalmente el servicio para garantizar que el actual ciclo escolar concluyera sin interrupciones para estudiantes y familias.

La decisión de la Mesa Directiva también permitió evitar afectaciones laborales, ya que ningún empleado perderá su trabajo como resultado de la reestructuración del programa.

Además, el distrito aseguró que los servicios de desarrollo infantil temprano continuarán disponibles dentro de la comunidad, ofreciendo a las familias de San Luis una alternativa educativa asequible para sus hijos.

Autoridades del distrito destacaron que la educación en la primera infancia es fundamental para el éxito académico y el desarrollo integral de los estudiantes, por lo que mantener el programa representa una inversión directa en el futuro de los niños y las familias de la región.

Con esta decisión, el distrito busca garantizar la continuidad de un servicio considerado esencial para la comunidad fronteriza, pese a los desafíos financieros derivados de la pérdida de apoyo federal.

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Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

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