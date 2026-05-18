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Autoridades investigan doble homicidio en Bermuda Dunes

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Las autoridades investigan un doble homicidio en Bermuda Dunes después de que dos personas fueron encontradas muertas dentro de una vivienda durante una revisión de bienestar la tarde del viernes pasado.

Según el reporte, agentes del Sheriff acudieron poco antes del mediodía a un vecindario ubicado cerca de la avenida 42 y la calle Adams, donde encontraron a una pareja de adultos mayores con golpes en la cabeza y fueron declarados muertos en el lugar.

La Unidad Central de Homicidios del Sheriff respondió y asumió la investigación.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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