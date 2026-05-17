$1.27M awarded to Santa Barbara County nonprofits through Women’s Fund

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Major funding is going to local nonprofits across Santa Barbara County.

The Women’s Fund announced its 2026 grantees during its annual Celebration of Grants on Wednesday.

Nonprofits across the region are receiving support through the latest round of awards.

A total of $1.27 million in funding will help expand programs and services throughout the community.

The 2025-2026 grant recipients include:

AHA Attitude, Harmony, Achievement – $150,000 gap funding over two years to sustain in-school social-emotional learning programs led by facilitators to help teens build emotional management, deep listening, and social skills.

Angels Foster Care – $60,000 to replace an aging vehicle with a new hybrid SUV to transport foster children to medical appointments, court hearings, and family visitations.

Community Partners in Caring – $62,500 to support new staff to recruit and train volunteers who will provide door-to-door transportation and social interaction for local seniors and adults with disabilities.

Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County – $200,000 gap funding over two years for a full-time school therapist to provide mental health screenings, crisis response, and counseling local junior high and high school students.

Friendship Adult Day Care Center – $82,500 to hire a Transportation Coordinator and part-time driver to provide safe, reliable facility transport for members living with dementia.

Mission Scholars – $150,000 over two years to partially fund a staff position for one-on-one mentorship, career coaching, and leadership workshops to help low-income first-generation students apply for college, graduate, and secure employment.

Planned Parenthood California Central Coast – $200,000 gap funding over two years to keep the Santa Barbara Health Center open and provide essential reproductive healthcare to patients.

Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels – $100,000 gap funding over two years to sustain existing affordable food delivery services and wellness checks for homebound seniors living in the city of Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission – $150,000 to remodel an existing storage space into an eight-bed dormitory to provide stabilization and trauma-informed care for women awaiting addiction treatment.

Veggie Rescue – $120,000 to purchase a refrigerated truck to safely transport and deliver surplus fresh and packaged food to its nonprofit partners.

For more information, visit: https://womensfundsb.org/gifts.html