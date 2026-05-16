Skip to Content
News

Estudiantes de Mexicali estallan bomba molotov en su salón

By
Published 2:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Seis alumnos de Escuela Secundaria Técnica 18 entre 14 y 15 años de edad, fueron detenidos luego de crear y detonar una bomba molotov al interior del plantel en Mexicali.

Los hechos ocurrieron la mañana de este jueves, al interior de uno de los salones del plantel, estudiantes presuntamente elaboraron ellos mismos el artefacto dentro de la misma escuela y posteriormente lo detonaron, no se reportaron heridos, perol activarse un protocolo los menores quedaron a disposición de la fiscalía.

Padres de familia manifestaron molestia, esto lo hicieron a través de las redes sociales de la escuela, al señalar que no fueron informados del hecho sino hasta varias horas después de ocurrido.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.