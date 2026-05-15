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Sujeto condenado por asesinato pide reducir su sentencia

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Uno de los sujetos condenados por el asesinato del comerciante Clifford Lambert de Palm Springs está intentando reducir su sentencia de cadena perpetua.

Se trata de Daniel García, quien a través de sus abogados pidió retrasar la audiencia y pidieron la devolución de objetos personales, incluida una computadora portátil utilizada en su defensa.

Otros cuatro hombres también fueron acusados del asesinato motivado por razones financieras.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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