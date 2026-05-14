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Reportaje Especial: Estafa inmobiliaria, la promesa de un hogar seguro

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Published 11:14 pm

Juan Montesló

Cabazon, California (KUNA) – Un grupo de migrantes que se asentaron en el poblado de Cabazon denunciarón haber sido víctimas del desconocimiento de las leyes habitacionales de esa zona.

El poblado de Cabazon es una comunidad no incorporada del condado de Riverside, cuya población es apenas superior a los dos mil quinientos habitantes.En los últimos años esta zona ha comenzado a poblarse de una manera inusual, mientras que algunos lotes son tomados por personas indigentes que deciden apropiarse de ellos, existen aquellos que de manera legal buscan un lugar que puedan llamar hogar.

Son varios los factores que dificultan habitar esta zona como se encuentra en riesgo de inundación los servicios públicos como drenaje, electricidad y recolección de basura le son restringidos a las personas.

Un reportaje especial de Telemundo 15.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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