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Más de 500 sospechosos de distribuir “material de abuso sexual infantil” fueron arrestados

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Más de 500 sospechosos de distribuir “material de abuso sexual infantil” fueron arrestados en varias ciudades.

Entre los detenidos hay hombres de entre 46 y 56 años.

Hubo cuatro arrestos en nuestra área, incluyendo Palm Springs, Bermuda Dunes, Banning y Beaumont.

Catorce de fueron identificados como delincuentes de alto riesgo, esto incluye a una persona con una orden de arresto por agresión sexual infantil, un psicólogo infantil, un empleado retirado de las fuerzas del orden y dos vicepresidentes corporativos.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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