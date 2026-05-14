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Caltrans inició trabajos nocturnos en Palm Springs

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

En Palm Springs, Caltrans inició trabajos nocturnos sobre el Hwy 111 entre las calles Vista Chino y Gene Autry, y las cuadrillas trabajarán cada noche de 8 pm a 6 am cada noche.

Las cuadrillas están realizando un pulido especial del pavimento para suavizar la superficie de la carretera, cerrando el carril número uno en tramos de aproximadamente dos millas a la vez.

Si conduce durante la noche, reduzca la velocidad y siga los señalamientos en las zonas de construcción.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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