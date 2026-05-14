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Arrestan a dos adolecentes en Desert Hot Springs por relación con pandillas

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Dos adolescentes están en la cárcel después de que la policía de Desert Hot Springs ejecutara órdenes de cateo en relación con varios incidentes violentos relacionadas con pandillas en los que usaron armas de fuego.

La policía llego a dos ubicaciones ayer a las 7 de la mañana y recuperaron dos armas de fuego, balas y propiedad robada, por lo que dos adolescentes fueron ingresados a la cárcel juvenil.

La policía también agregó que el operativo no tuvo ninguna conexión con actividad de la migra.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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