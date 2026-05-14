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Actualizacion: Nueva fecha de juicio para pandillero acusado de asesinato en Banning

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Se confirmó una nueva fecha de juicio para un pandillero acusado de participar junto a otro hombre en el asesinato a puñaladas de un residente de Banning y de herir al hijastro de la víctima.

Según la investigación, Jerry Anthony Valdepeña Jr., de 29 años participó junto a Jerry Anthony Chagolla en el asesinato de Jeremy Cooley, de 26 años en el 2016.

El jurado no logró llegar a un veredicto y se declaró un juicio nulo, por lo que acordaron un nuevo juicio que iniciara a principios de julio próximo.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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