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Policía busca persona que disparó contra una mujer en Banning

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

La policía está buscando a la persona que disparó varios balazos contra una mujer en el Freeway 10 cerca de Banning.

Todo ocurrió poco después de la 1 de la madrugada del sábado pasado.

Las autoridades indicaron que un hombre se asomó por la ventana trasera de un auto y disparó contra una suburban.

Los balazos alcanzaron a una mujer que iba sentada en el asiento trasero, hiriéndola en el brazo.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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