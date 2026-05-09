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Estudiantes solicitan apoyo para viajar a concurso en Colombia

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Published 8:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Un grupo de mujeres estudiantes de la Secundaria 73 de Mexicali, representarán en el mes de noviembre a México en un concurso internacional de nombre “INFOMATRIX” certamen de proyectos estudiantiles de ciencia, tecnología y robótica, el cual es organizado por la Sociedad Latinoamericana de Ciencia y Tecnología.

Las estudiantes, de la mano de su maestra de español, lograron destacar con un cuento sobre dos niños en situación de pobreza que construyen un telescopio con materiales reciclados para aprender más sobre las estrellas. 

A pesar del logro académico, las estudiantes y su maestra enfrentan  la falta de recursos económicos para realizar el viaje, lo cual sin duda marcara su vida. Y generará un impacto positivo en su futuro. 

 La maestra Minerva Meza, explicó en entrevista a Telemundo que  nunca imaginaron llegar tan lejos en la competencia y que inicialmente participaron solo por la experiencia.

Actualmente, la escuela se encuentra recabando fondos y apoyo de la comunidad para hacer posible su participación internacional.

Para más información puede contactarlas en FB: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100089624063036

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Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

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