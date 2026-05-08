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Sospechoso de cometer robos en Rancho Mirage y otras ciudades ya esta en la cárcel

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Ya está en la cárcel un sujeto de Desert Hot Springs sospechoso de cometer robos residenciales en Rancho Mirage y Palm Desert.

El sospechoso de 27 años también enfrenta cargos por el robo de vehículo y violación de libertad condicional.

Las autoridades identificaron al individuo y lo arrestaron ayer a las 11 de la mañana en Palm Springs y recuperaron propiedad robada durante el cateo de su vivienda.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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