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Recluso de la cárcel de Banning fue hospitalizado tras agresión

KYMA
USA Health
KYMA
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New
Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un recluso de la Cárcel de Banning fue hospitalizado en estado crítico después de una agresión por parte de su compañero de celda de 55 años.

Los agentes del Sheriff lograron detener la agresión dentro de la celda, y la víctima fue trasladada al hospital de Palm Springs.

Las autoridades pudieron identificar al sospechoso, quien permanecerá bajo custodia, con nuevos cargos.

Las circunstancias detrás de la agresión no las dieron a conocer.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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