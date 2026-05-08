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Arrestan a un delincuente por presunta posesión de un arma de fuego y estupefacientes cerca de una escuela de Indio

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Published 11:14 pm

Jesus Reyes

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Un delincuente de 27 años acusado de posesión de un arma de fuego cargada y de varias drogas fue detenido en Indio, según informó hoy la policía.

El hombre fue ingresado en el Centro de Detención Benoit de Indio, acusado de ser un delincuente en posesión de un arma de fuego y de posesión de drogas con fines de venta, según el Departamento de Policía de Indio.

No se facilitó de inmediato información sobre la fianza.

Los detectives intentaron entregar al hombre, sospechoso de ser miembro de una banda, una orden de detención alrededor de las 2:10 p.m. el jueves. Fue localizado cerca de Jackson Street y Kenner Avenue conduciendo hacia la Escuela Primaria Andrew Jackson y fue detenido inmediatamente sin incidentes en el recinto escolar para evitar cualquier daño a los alumnos y al personal del centro, ante la sospecha de que estaba armado y era peligroso, según informó la policía.

Tras registrar su vehículo, los detectives supuestamente recuperaron “una gran cantidad de metanfetamina, fentanilo, pastillas recetadas y marihuana empaquetadas para la venta”, así como un arma de fuego cargada y un cargador adicional cargado, declaró el departamento.

Se ejecutó una orden de registro en la residencia del sospechoso, en el bloque 82000 de Oleander Avenue, donde encontraron a un joven que intentó huir de la vivienda y presuntamente arrojó un número indeterminado de cargadores de pistola cargados al jardín de los vecinos. El menor fue detenido e ingresado en el centro de menores de Indio bajo sospecha de posesión de munición, según informó la policía.

“El Departamento de Policía de Indio sigue centrando sus esfuerzos en la lucha contra los delitos relacionados con las bandas, las armas de fuego ilegales y la venta de estupefacientes en la comunidad”, declaró el departamento.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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