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Persecución termina en Indio, provocando una breve búsqueda del sospechoso en el vecindario

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Published 5:14 pm

Jesus Reyes

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) – Un sospechoso que se había dado a la fuga fue localizado tras una búsqueda en un vecindario de Indio el jueves por la tarde.

“El Departamento de Policía de Indio está colaborando actualmente en un incidente policial en curso en el que se persigue a un sospechoso que ha entrado en la ciudad de Indio, cerca del número 83000 de Ocean Breeze Lane,” leí una publicación de IPD en las redes sociales poco después de la 1 de la tarde

Se pidió a los vecinos que permanecieran en sus casas durante el registro. El sospechoso fue localizado y detenido poco antes de las 1:30 p.m.

Nos hemos puesto en contacto con las autoridades para obtener más información. Siga atento a Telemundo 15 para conocer cualquier novedad.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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