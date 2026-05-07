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Peatón atropellado por un vehículo en Rancho Mirage

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Published 5:14 pm

Jesus Reyes

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – Un peatón fue atropellado por un vehículo en Rancho Mirage y fue hospitalizado con lesiones sin especificar, según informaron hoy funcionarios de la Oficina del Sheriff.

El atropello se reportó a las 9:42 p.m. del miércoles en la intersección de Bob Hope Drive y Highway 111, según la teniente Deirdre Vickers, del Departamento del Sheriff del condado de Riverside.

Los agentes que acudieron al lugar encontraron al peatón tendido en la carretera. La persona fue trasladada a un hospital con signos vitales estables.

El conductor que atropelló al peatón permaneció en el lugar y se mostró cooperativo con los investigadores, según Vickers.

No se practicó ninguna detención y no se facilitaron más detalles de inmediato.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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