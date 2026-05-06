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Mayo, mes de la salud mental: condado de Riverside percibe alza de suicidios en mujeres jovenes

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Published 11:14 pm

Juan Montesló

Valle de Coachella, California (KUNA) – De acuerdo con el Departamento de Salud Pública de California en su más reciente estudio los suicidios entre mujeres jovenes de entre 10 y 24 años de edad han despuntado, datos muestran que 1 de cada 3 madres en California reporta síntomas de ansiedad o depresión, y las mujeres latinas tienen mayores barreras para recibir atención.

Históricamente la comunidad latina enfrenta grandes retos sociales bajo estigmas de comportamiento, lo que dificulta una debida atención a la salud mental.

Según un estudio efectuado por el departamento de salud publica de california los hispanos continúan presentando mayores casos de ansiedad y depresión conforme pasan los años.

Esta situación es alarmante en el condado de Riverside, ya que estas condiciones derivan en casos de suicidio, que de acuerdo al Sistema de Notificación de Muertes Violentas de California, el 65% de los casos de suicidio se sitúan en personas de 25 a 65 años de edad, cuyo 38% contaba con un historial de pensamientos o planes suicidas.

Mayo es el mes de la Concientización sobre la Salud Mental, establecido en 1949 para resaltar la importancia del bienestar mental, combatir el estigma y promover recursos de apoyo.

En Telemundo 15 conversamos con expertos en salud mental para conocer como prevenir actos que atenten contra la vida misma, manténgase al tanto de nuestras recomendaciones.

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