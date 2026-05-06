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Accidente de motociclista y un auto en Coachella

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un motociclista resulto herido de gravedad en un accidente ocurrido ayer a las 9:30 de la mañana en Coachella, cerca de la intersección de la Avenida 50 y Avenida del Parque, donde la motocicleta y un carro chocaron.

El motociclista sufrió heridas graves y fue transportado al hospital.

Mientras que el conductor del auto permaneció en el lugar del accidente y no resultó herido.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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