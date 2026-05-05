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Mujer muere en un atropello con fuga en Indio el lunes por la noche

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Published 5:14 pm

Jesus Reyes

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — La policía de Indio busca al conductor implicado en un atropello mortal con fuga que se saldó con la muerte de una mujer en la madrugada del lunes.

Según la policía, el choque se reportó alrededor de las 10:30 p.m. en Golf Center Parkway, al norte de la Avenida 45.

Un transeúnte encontró a una mujer adulta inconsciente en la calzada y llamó al 911. Cuando llegaron los agentes, encontraron a la mujer con heridas graves. Fue trasladada a un hospital de la zona, donde falleció más tarde.

Según los investigadores, el conductor que atropelló a la mujer se dio a la fuga antes de que llegaran los agentes. No se ha facilitado ninguna descripción del sospechoso ni del vehículo.

La división de tráfico del departamento se encarga de la investigación, que sigue en curso. Las autoridades aún no han revelado la identidad de la víctima, a la espera de que la Oficina del Forense del condado de Riverside dé parte de ello.

La policía pide a cualquier persona que haya presenciado el accidente o que tenga información sobre el conductor o el vehículo que se ponga en contacto con el Departamento de Policía de Indio llamando al (760) 391-4057. También se pueden enviar pistas de forma anónima a través de Crime Stoppers llamando al (760) 341-STOP.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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