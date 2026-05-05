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La Cocina by Somerton Main Street Café celebra hoy su 20 aniversario con sabor mexicano

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Published 2:41 pm

Abigahil Padilla

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA) – Este martes 5 de mayo, el Centro de Entrenamiento para Manejo de Servicio de Alimentos La Cocina by Somerton Main Street Café celebra su 20 aniversario, consolidando dos décadas de servicio continuo y formación comunitaria en la región.

Ubicado en el 950 East Main Street, en el segundo piso, este espacio se ha convertido en un referente local no solo por su oferta gastronómica, sino también por su compromiso con la capacitación de talento en el manejo de alimentos y atención al cliente.

Como parte de los festejos realizados el día de hoy, la celebración incluyó la degustación de un platillo mexicano, resaltando las raíces culturales y el espíritu comunitario que caracteriza a este proyecto desde su fundación.

Las actividades conmemorativas se dan luego de que, como antesala, el pasado lunes 4 de mayo el centro recibiera a un grupo de aproximadamente 50 adultos mayores, conocidos como “visitantes de invierno”, quienes fueron invitados por la Cámara de Comercio de Yuma para conocer de cerca las instalaciones y el impacto del programa.

Autoridades del proyecto destacaron que alcanzar 20 años de operación ininterrumpida representa un logro significativo, resultado del esfuerzo constante del equipo de trabajo y del respaldo de la comunidad.

Con esta celebración, La Cocina by Somerton Main Street Café reafirma su misión de seguir impulsando la formación de talento local y ofrecer un servicio de calidad que continúe siendo un punto de encuentro para residentes y visitantes.

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