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Coachella convocará una asamblea pública sobre el proyecto de centro de datos y la empresa municipal de servicios públicos

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Published 5:14 pm

Jesus Reyes

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) – La ciudad de Coachella organizará una reunión municipal el lunes sobre la empresa municipal de servicios públicos de Coachella y el proyecto de centro de datos.

La junta se llevará a cabo el lunes 11 de mayo, de 6 p. m. a 8 p. m., en el Boys & Girls Club of Coachella Valley, situado en el 85350 Bagdad Avenue.

Según un comunicado de prensa de Coachella, los representantes municipales ofrecerán una visión general del servicio público municipal, presentarán un cronograma de las medidas adoptadas hasta la fecha y describirán el proceso de evaluación de posibles proyectos futuros, ya que, por el momento, no se ha aprobado ningún proyecto.

El ayuntamiento contará con la colaboración de CV Strategies, una empresa de comunicación local que ha colaborado con el Ayuntamiento en iniciativas de participación ciudadana, con el fin de garantizar un debate estructurado y respetuoso. Los asistentes tendrán la oportunidad de formular preguntas tanto a los representantes del Ayuntamiento como al equipo promotor y recibir respuestas directas, añadió el Ayuntamiento.

La propuesta ha suscitado una gran controversia para residentes los últimos meses, y más de un centenar de personas se manifestaron en contra del plan durante la sesión del Ayuntamiento celebrada el 22 de abril. Muchos de los que se oponen al proyecto afirman estar preocupados por su impacto medioambiental, así como por la falta de transparencia de la ciudad.

El campus tecnológico de 240 acres que Coachella tiene previsto construir se ubicaría en la intersección de la Avenida 52 y la calle Filmore. Según los registros municipales, el campus podría llegar a ocupar hasta 450 acres y albergar seis centros de datos.

El recién nombrado alcalde de Coachella, Dr. Frank Figueroa, afirmó la semana pasada que el proyecto se encuentra aún en una fase inicial, pero eso no ha servido para disipar las preocupaciones de los vecinos sobre la posible contaminación que podría generar.

Sigue con Telemundo 15 para más información.

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