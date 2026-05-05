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Arrestan a sospechoso de cometer varios robos en Desert Hot Springs

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un individuo sospechoso de cometer varios robos, incluido un generador diésel comercial valorado en más de 20,000 dólares, fue arrestado en Desert Hot Springs.La policía fue informada de que el generador fue robado junto con su remolque, el cual fue encontrado en Little Morongo Road y durante una orden de cateo capturaron al sujeto de 45 años, recuperaron el generador, cuatro vehículos robados, herramientas y una unidad comercial de aire acondicionado.También incautaron un arma, balas y drogas.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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