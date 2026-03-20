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Preocupacion de la guarderia del College of the Desert

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Varios padres de familia están preocupados tras el cierre repentino de la guardería del College of the Desert en Indio debido a una investigación criminal activa que involucra a un estudiante que trabaja en el lugar.

La policía de Indio informó que los oficiales respondieron a un reporte de “circunstancias sospechosas” que involucraban a un niño y a un hombre adulto en el centro de desarrollo infantil, el cual se espera reabra el 30 de marzo después de las vacaciones de primavera.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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