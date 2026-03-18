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Residentes de North se ven afectados por no contar con un código postal propio

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Published 5:14 pm

Juan Montesló

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KUNA) – Debido a que los poblados de Mecca y North Shore comparten el mismo código postal diversas problemáticas roden a los residentes de North Shore, como es el caso del transporte, ya que comentan que tanto instituciones públicas como privadas dificilmente brindan servicio en el área.

Conversamos con algunas de las personas afectadas, quienes señalaron a la compañia de seguros IEHP como una de las empresas cuyo transporte no llega al poblado de North Shore, situación que ha propiciado la perdida de citas medicas importantes.

“No llega el transporte hasta acá, desafortunadamente he perdido varias citas con especialistas, porque los autos que nos manda la aseguranza no llegan hasta acá, porque dicen que llegan a Mecca, pero nosotros estamos es North Shore”, expuso Carolina Macknight, residente afectada.

Por su parte la aseguradora IEHP nos envió un comunicado donde invitan a los asegurados a emitir sus inconformidades, para así mejorar su servicio:

Mientras que los residentes comentaron haber emitido quejas anteriormente y no haber percibido cambio alguno en el servicio.

Manténgase al tanto de las actualizaciones de este caso que Telemundo 15 tiene para usted.

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