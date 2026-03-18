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Desfile del equipo de fútbol femenino de la preparatoria Coachella Valley este fin de semana

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Published 11:14 pm

Luis Medina

Thermal, Calif. (KUNA) – El Desfile de Campeonas del Distrito Escolar Unificado de Coachella Valley homenajeará al equipo de fútbol femenino de la preparatoria Coachella Valley este fin de semana.

El Distrito Escolar Unificado de Coachella Valley, el Supervisor del Condado de Riverside, V. Manuel Pérez, la Oficina de Educación del Condado de Riverside, la Fundación Educativa de Coachella Valley y socios locales organizan un desfile y una concentración comunitaria en honor al histórico equipo de fútbol femenino de la preparatoria Coachella Valley este sábado 21 de marzo de 2026.

El Desfile de Campeonas de CVHS celebrará los extraordinarios logros del equipo al ganar el campeonato CIF y obtener el segundo lugar en el Campeonato Estatal.

El desfile comenzará a las 9:00 a. m. en la intersección de Airport Boulevard y Jackson Street. El desfile recorrerá Airport Boulevard y concluirá en la preparatoria Coachella Valley, donde la comunidad se reunirá para honrar la histórica temporada y los destacados logros del equipo.

Las Lady Arabs hicieron historia este año al conquistar el Campeonato de la División 5 de la CIF, ganar el Campeonato Regional Sur de la División 4 de la CIF y avanzar al primer Campeonato Estatal de Fútbol Femenino de la CIF, donde obtuvieron el segundo lugar estatal. Su trayectoria representa un hito extraordinario para la Escuela Preparatoria Coachella Valley y todo el Distrito Escolar Unificado de Coachella Valley.

A lo largo de la temporada, las Lady Arabs demostraron una determinación, un trabajo en equipo y una resiliencia excepcionales, ganándose el reconocimiento de toda la región y llenando de orgullo a su escuela y comunidad.

“¡Ha sido muy emocionante ver a las jóvenes Lady Arabs ganar su primer campeonato CIF y llegar hasta el campeonato estatal!”, dijo el Supervisor del Condado de Riverside, V. Manuel Pérez. “Con profundo orgullo, invitamos a la comunidad a mostrar su espíritu verde y dorado para honrar al equipo de fútbol femenino de la Preparatoria Coachella Valley por su arduo trabajo y determinación, que les han permitido alcanzar estos logros históricos e increíbles”.

Esta temporada histórica refleja la dedicación y perseverancia de las Lady Arabs y destaca el liderazgo del entrenador Francisco Morales y su cuerpo técnico, cuya guía ayudó al equipo a lograr una de las temporadas más exitosas en la historia de la Preparatoria Coachella Valley. Se invita a estudiantes, familias y miembros de la comunidad a asistir al desfile y celebrar los logros de estas destacadas estudiantes-atletas.

Para más información, comuníquese con: PIO@cvusd.us

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