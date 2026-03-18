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Descarrilamiento de tren cerca del Salton Sea en Mecca/North Shore

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Published 11:14 pm

Luis Medina

MECCA, Calif. (KUNA) – Equipos de emergencia se encuentran en el lugar del descarrilamiento de un tren en el área de Mecca/North Shore, cerca del Salton Sea.

Según Cal Fire, el tren descarriló poco después de las 5:00 p. m. cerca de Parkside Drive y la autopista 111. Al menos 20 vagones descarrilaron y un equipo especializado en materiales peligrosos está respondiendo a la emergencia.

Ninguna de las cargas químicas (materiales peligrosos) parece haber resultado afectada.

No se han reportado heridos.

Nos hemos comunicado con el Departamento del Sheriff del Condado de Riverside y Union Pacific para obtener más detalles.

Esta es una noticia en desarrollo; manténgase al tanto de las novedades con Telemundo 15.

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