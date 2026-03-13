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Una persona fue atropellada por un tren en Coachella

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Una persona sufrió heridas graves después de ser atropellada por un tren en Coachella.

El incidente fue reportado ayer a 1:20 de la tarde en el área de la Avenue 50 cerca del Hwy 111.

La policía reporto que el tren se detuvo y permaneció fuera de servicio por aproximadamente dos horas.

La persona herida fue transportada al hospital.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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