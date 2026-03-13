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Incendio de troque en Coachella

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Un troque que transportaba varios litros de cerveza se incendió en Coachella ayer a las 10 de la mañana.

El incidente ocurrió el jueves por la mañana, poco después de las 10:00 a.m., cerca de Dillon Road y el Highway 86.

La Patrulla de Caminos de California informó que cuando llegaron el camión estaba completamente envuelto en llamas que fueron controladas por los bomberos

Los reportes indican que el vehículo estaba cargado con cerveza.

Un carril fue cerrado mientras las autoridades y la grúa hacían su trabajo.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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