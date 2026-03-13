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Accidente mortal en el I-10

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Published 11:14 am

Nancy Prado

Una mujer de 61 años que murió al volcarse la camioneta en la que viajaba el pasajero sobre el freeway 10 cerca de la comunidad de Desert Center que se ubica entre Coachella y Blythe la víctima fue identificada como Margarita Mares De Torres.

Su esposo de 62 años conducía la camioneta y perdió el control y se salió de la carretera.

La mujer, que no llevaba puesto el cinturón de seguridad, salió expulsada del vehículo y fue declarada muerta en el lugar.

El conductor fue trasladado al Hospital de Palm Springs donde se recupera de las heridas que sufrió.

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Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

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