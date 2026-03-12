Skip to Content
Operativo en North Shore recupera decena de perros sueltos

Nancy Prado

Ayer el escuadrón del departamento de animales recupero docenas de perros callejeros y los reunieron con sus dueños.

El operativo fue en la comunidad de North Shore donde educaran a los residentes sobre la importancia de mantener a sus mascotas aseguradas en casa.

Las autoridades advierten que los perros sueltos pueden ser peligrosos, especialmente cerca de niños que caminan hacia la escuela.

Las autoridades dicen que revisarán los resultados del operativo de ayer y decidirán si son necesarias mas acciones para evitar que la gente abandone perros en esta comunidad.

