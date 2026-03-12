Skip to Content
Muerte por volcadura cerca de Palm Desert

Published 5:14 pm

Nancy Prado

Un automovilista murió tras resultar gravemente herido en una volcadura ocurrida sobre el Hwy 371 en Anza, a pocas millas de Palm Desert

El accidente fatal ocurrió ayer a las 7 de la mañana, cuando según la policía por alguna razón desconocida el hombre que manejaba la camioneta perdió el control.

Al llegar los paramédicos encontraron al conductor gravemente herido y lo transportaron en helicóptero al hospital, donde murió una hora después.

