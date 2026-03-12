Skip to Content
El supervisor Manuel V. Pérez visita el Hospital Palo Verde de Blythe en medio de la toma de control del condado

Juan Montesló

BLYTHE, California (KUNA) – Después de que el Distrito de Atención Médica de Palo Verde aprobara el plan de estabilización de 180 días del condado de Riverside, los funcionarios de Blythe dicen que la diferencia ya es notable.

PVHD aprobó el plan en febrero, preparando el escenario para que un equipo de trabajo del condado, liderado por Riverside University Health, dirija las tareas administrativas en el hospital durante los próximos 6 meses.

Ese equipo incluye un director ejecutivo interino, directores ejecutivos y médicos de alto nivel, encargados de dirigir la gestión del hospital, el liderazgo clínico, el apoyo del personal y la supervisión operativa.

Aun así, el condado ha sido claro en cuanto a que no es dueño del hospital, sino que es una transición temporal.

“No se trata, por así decirlo, de una toma de control por parte del condado. Es el condado quien interviene y les otorga la capacidad financiera para operar como deberían, y proporciona a la junta información para que puedan tomar decisiones”, dijo el vicealcalde Johnny Rodríguez.

También se espera que millones de dólares en fondos estatales alivien algunas de las presiones financieras.Esta semana, el condado aprobó un préstamo de $3,45 millones para calificar al hospital para un préstamo IGT de $9,9 millones.

“Les da mucho dinero para pagar a sus proveedores, a su personal y complementar cualquier necesidad que pueda haberse retrasado. Así que les da mucho margen de maniobra por ahora”, dijo Rodríguez.

El condado de Riverside también debe cubrir dos puestos vacantes en la junta. Las autoridades afirman que uno será elegido por el supervisor Manuel V. Pérez, mientras que el otro se votará en las elecciones generales de noviembre.

Esta es una historia en desarrollo, manténgase al tanto de Telemundo 15 para una cobertura continua.

