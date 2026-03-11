Skip to Content
Oficiales de control animal trabajan para acabar con los perros callejeros

Nancy Prado

El Departamento de Servicios para Animales del condado de Riverside está tomando medidas para atender las preocupaciones por la presencia de perros callejeros en North Shore.

Oficiales de control animal estuviera esta mañana trabajando para recoger perros que andan sueltos y reunirlos con los dueños que los abandonaron.

El personal del condado estuvo regalando collares para perros y microchips para mascotas.

El supervisor del condado Manuel Pérez dijo que el objetivo es mejorar la seguridad de la comunidad y acabar con los perros callejeros.

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

