Skip to Content
News

Inicia el juicio contra sujeto acusado por muerte de sobredosis de fentanilo

By
Published 5:14 pm

Nancy Prado

Esta semana inicia el juicio contra un sujeto de Cathedral City acusado de una muerte por sobredosis de fentanilo se trata de Riley Jacob Hagar, de 28 años quien le vendió la droga a Travis O’Brien residente de Rancho Mirage, el Día de Año Nuevo del 2022 cuando la policía llego a una casa ubicada cerca del Hwy 111 donde el joven de 22 años fue encontrado inconsciente y posteriormente fue declarado muerto. Después de una investigación que duró varios meses, las autoridades identificaron al individuo como proveedor del fentanilo y lo arrestaron en agosto de 2022.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.