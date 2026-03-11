Skip to Content
Informe: El FBI advierte a la policía sobre el deseo de Irán de utilizar drones para atacar California

KYMA
Makaristos / Wikipedia
KYMA
By
Published 5:14 pm

Jesus Reyes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KESQ) – Según una noticia publicada hoy en los medios de comunicación, el FBI ha advertido a los departamentos de policía de California de que Irán aspira a lanzar drones contra la costa oeste en represalia por la guerra en curso.

“Recientemente hemos obtenido información según la cual, a principios de febrero de 2026, Irán supuestamente aspiraba a llevar a cabo un ataque sorpresa utilizando vehículos aéreos no tripulados desde un buque no identificado frente a las costas de Estados Unidos, concretamente contra objetivos no especificados en California, en caso de que Estados Unidos lanzara ataques contra Irán,” informó ABC News citando una alerta del FBI.

“No tenemos información adicional sobre el momento, el método, el objetivo o los autores de este presunto ataque,” decía la alerta.

El gobernador Gavin Newsom dijo el miércoles en una conferencia de prensa que es consciente de la aparente amenaza de ataques con drones iraníes sobre California. Afirmó que, cuando comenzó la guerra, activó el centro de operaciones de emergencia del estado.

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

